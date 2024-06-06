Share of Ukraine’s shot-down Western missiles by Russia to reach apex soon — LPR head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Western-made missiles, including French SCALPs, as a share of all total missiles that were downed by the Russian air defenses over the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) is on the increase and will peak soon, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik told TASS on Thursday.

"The enemy has started resorting to the use of the latest weaponry, such as the recent use of the French SCALP missiles, and our guys need to understand how it works," Pasechnik said speaking on the sidelines of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I know that they keep working in this direction, I am sure that in the near future the percentage of air targets hit by our air defense units will be increased to the maximum level," he said adding that the "time, experience and knowledge" were required to reach this objective.

Speaking about the recently increased volume of the LPR territory’s shelling by the Ukrainian army, he noted that it could be linked to the successes of the Russian troops.

"I believe that it takes place mainly for two reasons," Pasechnik said. "Firstly, is that Ukrainian military formations have received the latest weaponry from Western countries, which allowed them to deliver strikes, including on the city of Lugansk. Secondly, is definitely about our [recent] successes on the frontline."

"In order to restrain us somewhere here, particularly in the rear, to destabilize the fairly calm and controlled situation on the territory of the republic, to defeat military facilities somewhere, the military formations of Ukraine are carrying out these strikes," Pasechnik said.

The LPR head also said that the republic’s shelling by Ukrainian troops does not allow large investors to begin their businesses in the region, and the republic's authorities are also unable to launch a number of industrial enterprises in Severodonetsk and Lisichansk.

"Such economy giants as the Lisichansk oil refinery and a glass producing factory are under constant daily fire. The enterprises are mostly destroyed," Pasechnik stated.

In the morning of May 20, the Ukrainian army delivered 20 strikes on the settlement of Yubileinoye near the city of Lugansk with the use of French-made long-range SCALP missiles. At least 12 civilians were reported to be injured in the attack.

