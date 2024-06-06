Lavrov completes his African tour, arrives in St. Petersburg to attend SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to a TASS reporter.

Earlier this week, Russia’s top diplomat travelled to Guinea, the Republic of the Congo, Burkina Faso and the Republic of Chad, as he visited the latter two republics for the first time ever. Fresh from his African tour, Lavrov will hold meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

Representatives from many African countries, including Chad and Burkina Faso, are attending the SPIEF, with delegations from over 130 countries taking part.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year's theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums.