Putin congratulates Modi on Bharatiya Janata Party’s success in general election — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has in a phone call congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian People's Party) in the recent general election, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The Russian president warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the Indian People's Party in the recent general election. This reflects public support for the political course pursued by the Indian leadership and the recognition of the achievements made in terms of the country’s social and economic development and efforts to strengthen its international authority," the statement reads.

Putin also sent a congratulatory message to Modi.

India’s general election process concluded on June 4. The vote, which took place in seven stages, kicked off on April 19. Out of nearly one bln eligible voters, more than 640,000 mln people cast their ballots, with voter turnout reaching 63.9%.