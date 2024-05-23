African countries resist West's attempts to drag them into Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The African countries are resisting the West's Russophobic campaign and attempts to drag them into the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a reception for foreign diplomats on the occasion of Africa Day.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the African friends for their responsible position on the Ukrainian crisis. I have already mentioned the African countries’ initiative on this score. You continue to be committed to fair assessments and fair approaches, despite the insistent attempts to drag the African countries into the West's Russophobic campaign," Lavrov told his African colleagues.

The top Russian diplomat noted the special potential of cooperation between Russia and Africa.

"The potential of Russian-African cooperation in all areas is vast, indeed. We will continue to jointly tap it in order to bring our relations to the level of a truly strategic partnership," Lavrov concluded.