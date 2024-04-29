Kiev openly flaunts involvement in murder of Russian journalists — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 29. /TASS/. Ukraine openly flaunts its involvement in murder of Russian journalists, and the West deliberately turns a blind eye to that, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said during the UN General Assembly Committee on Information session.

"The deliberate brutal murders of Russian journalists, carried out via terrorist means, have become an extreme display of intolerance for other points of view. […] Meanwhile, the official Kiev openly flaunts its involvement in these crimes," he said.

He noted that Russian journalist Daria Dugina, military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Tavriya broadcasting company editor-in-chief Rostislav Zhuravlyov, Rossiya-24 TV reporter Boris Maksudov were killed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and their agents, while "writer and public figure Zakhar Prilepin miraculously survived a terror attack."

"Western puppeteers deliberately turn a blind eye to all these Kiev’s crimes," Polyansky noted.