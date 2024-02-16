Israel triggers humanitarian catastrophe for over 2 mln Palestinians — Russian official

BISHKEK, February 16. /TASS/. Israel’s actions have resulted in a humanitarian disaster for more than 2 mln Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip and tens of thousands of victims among civilians, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in Bishkek at a meeting of security council secretaries on Afghan issues.

The international situation has been aggravated to unprecedented levels due to the West’s desperate attempts to retain its global domination at all costs, while its scheme to deliver a "strategic defeat" to Russia by means of its proxy in Ukraine have failed, the top Russian security official said.

"As a result, a new round of destabilization in the Middle East has been launched where Israel’s actions have led to a humanitarian catastrophe for over two million Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip and tens of thousands of fatalities among civilians," Patrushev stated.