LUGANSK, February 14. /TASS/. The Kremennaya district, the settlement of Belogorovka and the Kupyansk area remain the most tense sections of the front in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), State Duma lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

"The most tense areas on the front line in the LPR are in near the Serebryansky forestry: the Kremennaya district, that is, Svatovo in the Kupyansk area and Belogorovka. The reason is that in these areas the Ukrainian army is constantly reinforcing its forces, which are being systematically destroyed," he said.

Vodolatsky pointed out that in addition to the constant reinforcement of manpower, the Ukrainian command regularly sends "weapons from Western sponsors" to the aforementioned sections of the front.