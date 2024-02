DONETSK, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian air defense intercepted 30 Ukrainian drones over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR defense headquarters said.

"According to the DPR department of the Federal Security Service, 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and jammed over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya in a day," it said.

Nine flying wing scout drones were intercepted over a rear military unit, it added.