Putin agreed to sit for interview with Carlson `quite readily’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to sit for an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson earlier this week "quite readily," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"True, he [Carlson] had contacted us himself as he proposed interviewing [Putin]. We had actively watched his materials and looked at his audience and we considered whether he presents a balanced coverage of events. And we concluded that the president can be advised to sit for an interview. And he [Putin] agreed to do so quite readily," Peskov said in an excerpt from an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin, Putin TV show that was posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

Carlson released his interview with Putin early on February 9. The Russian president mostly commented on the conflict in Ukraine and Russia’s relations with the US, NATO and the West in general. The journalist himself said earlier that his attempt to interview Putin last year was thwarted by the US government.