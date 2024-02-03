US airstrikes on Iraq, Syria aimed at escalating conflict further — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The United States’ airstrikes on Iraq and Syria pursue the goal of inflaming the conflict further in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Obviously, the airstrikes are deliberately aimed at fueling the conflict further," the diplomat said. "Attacking the targets of allegedly pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria nearly non-stop recently, the United States has been deliberately attempting to get the region’s major nations dragged into conflict.".

Also, Russia insists that the Middle East situation after the US strikes on Iraq and Syria be urgently scrutinized by the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn the new blatant act of US-UK aggression against sovereign countries," the statement said. "We demand that the emerging situation be immediately considered through the UN Security Council.".