Kaliningrad Region requiring support in new conditions — Putin

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. Actions of certain countries and attempts to block the Kaliningrad Region resulted in problems in the regional economy and the region needs support in this situation, President Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader reminded of special geographic features of the region separated from the mainland."By virtue of that, unlawful actions of certain countries - violations of logistical chains and transport blockade attempts definitely hinder operations of plants. This also affected key indicators," the President noted.

"We should further support development of the region, considering these challenges and evolved new realities," Putin stressed.