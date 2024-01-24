Russia’s Belgorod Region registers about 65 hits with Ukrainian shells

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired 65 shells and carried out several drone attacks at populated areas of the Belgorod Region over the past day, damaging eight single-family homes and several cars, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Starooskolsky municipal district, an air defense system was engaged in the area of the village of Preobrazhenka, then missile fragments were found and later eliminated by a controlled explosion. There were no casualties. As a result of the explosion, windows were smashed in summer kitchens and verandas of six private houses," he said on Telegram.

In the Belgorodsky District, two artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka, and eight shots from grenade launchers were recorded. The village of Krasny Khutor was fired on with 18 shots from grenade launchers, and also a drone dropped a fragmentation munition in Krasny Khutor. Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Zhuravlyovka with two drones. In the Borysovsky District, a kamikaze drone damaged a single-family home at the Lozovaya Rudka farm. In the village of Bogun-Gorodok, two explosive devices were dropped from a UAV. There were no casualties, Gladkov said.

In the Valuysky municipal district, Russian air defenses shot down a fixed-wing drone in the village of Timonovo. In the Graivoron municipal district, eight mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Spodaryushino and two mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Dronovka. In the Krasnoyaruzha district, gunfire hit the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye where five hits were recorded. There were no casualties or damage.

In the Shebekinsky municipal district, Ukrainian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone in the village of Balki, damaging two civilian cars. In Terezovka, a single-family home and two civilian cars were damaged with a dropped explosive device.