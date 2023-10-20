Sergey Lavrov suggests US to provide satellite images on Gaza, not Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The US could provide satellite images showing the strike at the Gaza hospital instead of trying to use them to illustrate the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV.

Previously, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby claimed that, in the past two months, thousands of shipping containers with military aid allegedly have been delivered from Pyongyang to Moscow. Meanwhile, the Washington Post published satellite images allegedly confirming this information.

"Now, when everyone is discussing the tragedy in Gaza, where a hospital was attacked, with hundreds of people killed and hundreds injured - one could also ask satellite data from the Americans, because they definitely monitor this territory with satellites. This kind of attack could not have gone unnoticed. They should ‘look back at themselves,’ and then, the world might get calmer," Lavrov suggested.

Within the contexts of the dialogue about the satellite images, the foreign minister noted the "groundless accusations raised against Russia regarding the ‘poisoning’ of the Skripals in Salisbury, regarding [Alexey] Navalny, the Malaysian Boeing and on many other issues, including the tragedy in Bucha."

"We have always asked to substantiate these allegations. We have never avoided an honest conversation," he underscored.

According to Lavrov, the current situation particularly reminded him the situation regarding the Malaysian MH17 Boeing. The Minister noted that, after many years of court hearings, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands made a guilty verdict, based on testimonies of 13 witnesses, only one of them testifying in-person and the rest being anonymous.

"Plus, the court ruling says that the fact of a Buk [missile air defense system] being used by either Russian forces or by DPR/LPR militia was registered on satellite images that the Americans have. Meanwhile, the ruling says that the images themselves are not attached to the case, but the judges are certain that they are authentic," the foreign minister said.

If the West relies on satellite images so much, Lavrov added, "there is a lot of situations where such images could help normalize the situation, including in regards to the strike at the hospital in the Gaza Strip."