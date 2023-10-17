Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops, ammo depots on right bank of Dnieper — politician

MELITOPOL, October 17. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian positions in Marganets and Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnepr Region, hitting troops positions and depots for weapons and ammunition, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, told TASS.

"Our [forces] conducted successful pin-point strikes on [Ukrainian] troops positions and depots for weapons and munitions in Marganets and Nikopol on the right bank of the Dnieper," Rogov said. He referred to targets located opposite Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, across the Dnieper.

Rogov said the strikes were preventive. "According to preliminary data, among the destroyed targets, there were positions of special Ukrainian troops who had been undergoing training to cross the Dnieper River," he explained.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful attempts to advance since June 4. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 5, Kiev has lost over 90,000 troops and more than 550 tanks over the four months of its counteroffensive. Russia has repeatedly stressed that Kiev’s counteroffensive has failed to yield any tangible results.