By refusing energy resources from Russia, EU damages themselves — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The EU nations harmed themselves by rejecting Russian energy resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

"However, the world has a finite amount of resources for both production and consumption. They choose to cut back purchases from us in a certain area, overall consumption remains constant. You will thus need to make your purchases elsewhere. This is essential. You have to be utterly foolish to fail to comprehend this," he said.

The president noted that since the world consumption of energy resources, including oil, remains unchanged, it is impossible to do without supplies from Russia.