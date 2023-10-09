Russian forces eliminate 170 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated roughly 170 Ukrainian troops and a self-propelled artillery gun in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 170 Ukrainian personnel, four pickup trucks and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed in their active operations five attacks by the enemy’s 32nd and 115th mechanized and 4th tank brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka and Orlyanskoye in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 45 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades were repulsed by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, they inflicted damage on enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 45 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Akatsiya motorized artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer, it said.

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 200 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery repulsed an attack by the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and inflicted damage by fire on Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 200 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and a D-20 howitzer, the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed roughly 15 Ukrainian troops and neutralized an enemy subversive group in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. They also neutralized a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed as many as 15 Ukrainian army personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed about 60 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy’s losses over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian missile/artillery depot in the Chernigov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"A missile/artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army was obliterated near the settlement of Priluki in the Chernigov Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 105 areas, the ministry reported.

Russian air defense forces intercepted a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremenets and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Proletarka, Kazachyi Lageri and Genichesk in the Kherson Region, Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, Olshana and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 487 Ukrainian warplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,649 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,425 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,161 multiple rocket launchers, 6,692 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,949 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry specified.