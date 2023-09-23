Yevgeny Balitsky elected as Zaporozhye Region’s governor

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region’s legislative assembly has elected Yevgeny Balitsky as regional governor, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Today I was elected governor of the Zaporozhye Region by members of the Zaporozhye legislative assembly. It is a great honor and big trust," Balitsky wrote. "Our current task is to act in such a way that those people who vote for us - for lawmakers, for the governor, or for the mayor - will not be disappointed. It is huge responsibility, and the word ‘responsibility’ is the key [word] for me.".