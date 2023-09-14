Russia continues talks on Karabakh, calls for restraint on both sides — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about the ongoing tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and continues to communicate with Baku and Yerevan to urge both sides to exercise restraint, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Certainly, we are concerned that tensions are not subsiding and even tend to grow in some areas. Russia remains a reliable guarantor of security. We continue to communicate with both Yerevan and Baku. We call on both sides to exercise restraint and to act in the spirit of the trilateral documents that were signed two years ago. And, of course, we take into account the new realities that have emerged since then," Peskov said when asked about Moscow's position on growing tensions in Karabakh.

Baku and Yerevan have been embroiled in a sovereignty dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. In September 2020, a spate of renewed hostilities broke out in the region. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities. Russian peacekeepers were brought into the region to ensure the operation of humanitarian corridors. On May 17, 2023, at the Council of Europe’s summit in Reykjavik, Pashinyan said that Yerevan recognized the sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its borders, which included Nagorno-Karabakh.