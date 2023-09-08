Polling stations open in 54 constituent territories of Russia — CEC chief

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Polling stations have opened in 54 regions of Russia, the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova has said.

"In 54 territories of Russia, where it was decided to hold the vote during three days, polling stations have opened. All polling stations traditionally opened with the anthem of Russia performed," Pamfilova said during a news briefing.

The single voting day will be held on September 10. The Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will take part in it for the first time. More than 4,000 election campaigns are due in 85 territories of Russia. Direct elections of top officials will take place in 21 regions, and elections of local legislative bodies, in 20 territories. More than 34,000 elective posts will be contested.