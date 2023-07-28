Russian, African positions on global issues in close sync or complete harmony, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and African countries jointly favor building a more just global architecture, and their positions on most international issues are very close or coincide completely, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday.

"Russia and African nations jointly stand for forming a more just world order as they jointly defend international law, the UN Charter and the central role of this global organization," the Russian leader said.

In addition, Russia and countries on the African continent "have been seeking to coordinate [their] stances on key international issues," Putin maintained. "Characteristically, our positions are very close or completely coincide on many of these [issues]," he underscored.

According to the Russian president, this idea is reflected in the key provisions of a political declaration that has already been drafted and will be signed at the culmination of the second Russia-Africa Summit, which is being held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.