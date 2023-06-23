Diplomat slams Zelensky's statement on Zaporozhye NPP as ‘another attempt to smear Russia’

SOCHI, June 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's statement that Russia is allegedly preparing a terrorist attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is yet another attempt to smear Russia and cover up Kiev’s own criminal terrorist activities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

"In this case, what we have is yet another attempt to smear Russia, to attribute non-existent intentions to us, and at the same time to cover up their own criminal and, in fact, terrorist actions, which pose a serious threat to the environment and to the protection of the population of vast territories from a potentially serious incident," the senior diplomat pointed out.

He stressed that Moscow has warned Kiev against instigating any potentially serious incidents at the Zaporozhye NPP. "We have warned Kiev against such actions (regarding the Zaporozhye NPP - TASS). And we once again call on the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and its leadership to use the onsite presence of the agency's experts directly at the plant to record all cases of attacks by the Ukrainian side, not to turn a blind eye to them, and clearly state who is to blame for what is happening, and where the real threat to this facility is coming from," the senior diplomat emphasized.

Ryabkov also pointed out that it is Ukraine that "allows itself to conduct false flags and acts of incitement and for many months has been exposing the largest nuclear facility in Europe to serious danger."

Zelensky said earlier that he had alerted the US, Brazil, India and China, as well as European, Middle and Far Eastern, and African countries about an alleged terrorist act being prepared by Russia at the Zaporozhye NPP involving the release of radiation. The video message was posted just hours after it was announced that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi would arrive in Russia on June 23. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Zelensky's statement as "yet another lie.".