Kiev’s forces hit already unusable bridge from Kherson to Crimea — politician

MELITOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. One of the two bridges between Crimea and the Kherson Region, which the Ukrainian forces hit on Thursday morning was already unusable, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, has said.

"The first footage of the Chongar bridge immediately after the missile strike is available. <...> The second strike was on the old, unused bridge over [the bay of] Sivash," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Thursday morning, the acting governor of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, said that Ukrainian forces had hit bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea near Chongar. Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said that the Chongar bridge was closed to traffic. An official of the military investigation department of Russia’s Investigative Committee for the United Group of Forces has told TASS that projectile fragments with French markings were found at the site of the strike on the Chongar bridge. According to preliminary reports, Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles were used.

Cars and trucks are redirected to two alternative routes through the checkpoints Armyansk and Perekop. Crimea’s Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko has told TASS that there were no logistic problems in the region.