Roadmap for Syria-Turkey normalization needs to be formalized — Russian envoy

ASTANA, June 21./TASS/. The roadmap for the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus needs to be formalized before being passed along for presidential approval, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"The parties exchanged their considerations on drafting this roadmap, which simply requires further systematization and respective formalization for further approval of this roadmap at the level of <...> presidents. So, work on that very important track will, of course, continue," Lavrentyev told a press conference following the 20th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana Format.

Talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran with participation from representatives of the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition were held in Astana on June 20-21. On Tuesday, the sides discussed a roadmap for mending Syrian-Turkish interstate relations.