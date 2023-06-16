BRICS development prospects attracting many countries — Kremlin Spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The efficiency and reputation of BRICS have many countries interested in joining the organization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This is not the result of Russia’s current policy. This is the result of the prospects for development of such an integration association as BRICS," Peskov said, answering a question about why so many countries want to join BRICS.

"BRICS is an association of countries that share a common approach aimed at developing relations based on benefits, mutual respect, and not on lecturing each other about how to live, on whom to rely and whom to look up to," he noted. "These countries, when they united, the way they developed their relations became an attractive example for a large group of countries," the Kremlin Spokesman said. The BRICS expansion topic will be on the agenda at its forthcoming summit, he added.