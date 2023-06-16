UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates is ready to assist in any way possible the efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"Regarding Ukraine, thank you for your words. You can be certain that if the UAE can play any role in stabilizing the situation, in humanitarian issues, we are ready to assist in any way possible," the UAE president said.

The UAE president also thanked Putin for his efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries. In particular, he noted that the participation of UAE companies in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) demonstrated the development of cooperation between the two countries.

"We are set for a strong and robust relationship. I am grateful to you for that," he concluded.

The two presidents held talks on SPIEF sidelines on Friday and examined the stands of the UAE, which is participating in the forum as the main guest.