Russian parliament speaker slams Ukrainian official’s remark as call for genocide

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak’s remark about Kiev’s plans to "kill as many Russians as possible" is essentially a call for genocide, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.

"A high-ranking member of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s office has revealed the criminal intentions of the Kiev regime. According to him, the plan is to ‘kill as many Russians as possible.’ This is nothing but genocide," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that the 1948 UN Convention defined genocide as the mass murder of people from certain national, ethnic, racial and religious groups. "There can be no dual interpretations," Volodin added, stressing that acts of and public calls for genocide were recognized as international crimes.

"The international community, primarily the UN, must bring these Nazi disciples - the blood-soaked Kiev regime - to justice. Otherwise, the UN will end up like the League of Nations, which dissolved after having failed to prevent the spread of Nazism and World War II," Volodin stressed.

However, the State Duma speaker added that regardless of what the UN did, "these bastards will answer for their crimes against Russians." "Zelensky and his henchmen will go on trial like the war criminals of Nazi Germany did at the 1945 Nuremberg Trials," Volodin said.

Earlier, Podolyak said that conducting "the toughest counteroffensive and killing as many Russians as possible" was the only option for Ukraine because peace talks would lead to a regime change in the country.