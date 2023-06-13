Putin vows to resolve problem of Ukrainian attacks on borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a talk with military reporters on Tuesday that Russia would resolve the problem of Ukrainian attacks on the borderline Belgorod Region and other territories.

"On the whole, there are no enemy forces in the Belgorod Region or other territories and there now [Russian] border guards and Armed Forces there… No doubt, there is nothing good about that and, in principle, I agree, we could have presumed that the enemy would behave like this and would have prepared better," the Russian president said.

"But the problem would be resolved one way or the other as I have said," Putin added.