Brazil not to yield to G7 pressure to pit developing countries against Russia

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26. /TASS/. Brazil will not toe the line with the Group of Seven, which sought to set the guests of its Hiroshima summit against Russia over the situation in Ukraine, a source cited Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as saying during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"Lula shared his impressions from the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima. He said that he got the impression that other participants in the summit who are not G7 members were invited only to be turned against Russia. He said that it won’t work with Brazil," the source told TASS, adding that, according to Lula da Silva, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, whose presidents he met with in Hiroshima, have a similar position.

The Brazilian president reassured Putin that despite the calls from Western nations, Brazil will not supply any weapons or munitions to Ukraine because it understands that they would be used against Moscow. He also reiterated Brazil's willingness to work with other interested parties to help create conditions for negotiations and peace.