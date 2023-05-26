Ukrainian army conducts some 200 shelling attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, May 26. /TASS/. The authorities in Russia’s Belgorod Region recorded about 200 attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"The Graivoronsky District came under numerous mortar and artillery attacks. The Kozinka village was shelled with mortars and artillery systems. A total of 132 attacks were recorded; a border crossing point was hit and roads and sidewalks were damaged. Three munitions were fired at Graivoron, which damaged five private homes," he said.

According to the governor, six munitions were fired at the Glotovo settlement, completely destroying a private home and shattering windows in another two. "In addition, the district was attacked with drones and rockets; one drone and two rockets were downed," Gladkov noted.

In total, the Ukrainian army carried out about 200 attacks on the Belgorod Region in the past day, using artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers. Fourteen attacks were recorded in the Belgorodsky District, with two of them involving drones. A drone dropped an explosive device on an administrative building in the Oktyabrsky settlement, shattering its windows, damaging the facade and the roof. There were 12 shelling attacks on the Volokonovsky District and 35 attacks on the Shebeninsky District. The Novaya Tavolzhanka village came under a drone attack, which damaged the facade of an agricultural entity’s building. "Seven artillery shells were fired at Murom. There were no civilian casualties, but some livestock were killed. In addition, a mortar munition hit a border crossing point in Shebekino," the governor added.