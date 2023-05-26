Local Belgorod Region man killed in Ukrainian sabotage attack shot in head — governor

BELGOROD, May 26. /TASS/. The death of a Belgorod Region resident as a result of the attack on the region by a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group resulted from a gunshot to the head, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the region, who was serving in a territorial defense unit, died as a result of a shrapnel wound.

"The cause of death of the civilian who was killed during the saboteurs’ incursion into the Grayvoron Municipal District was a gunshot to the head, not a shrapnel wound. That civilian was a squad leader of the Preobrazhensky Battalion, Yury Gayevoi," Gladkov said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

Gayevoi was not a career member of the Russian military.

"Officially, he is not entitled to federal [compensatory] payments, but we will pay 3 million rubles from the regional budget to his family on par with all other servicemen. His minor daughter, as we promised, will be paid a monthly allowance of 50,000 rubles, just like all minor children of the members of the region’s self-defense force who have been killed, until they reach the age of 21. We will never forget this name. It will live on in our hearts. Eternal memory to him," Gladkov added.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group infiltrated into the territory of the Grayvoron District in the borderline Belgorod Region on Monday. Russian forces routed the incursion party and drove them away. Thirteen civilians were wounded and one was killed. An elderly woman also died while being evacuated.