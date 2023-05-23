Russian forces destroy Ukrainian artillery gun, mortar team in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 23. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian artillery system and a mortar team in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Zelenovka destroyed a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system with its five-member crew and ammunition," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery fire near the settlement of Antonovka destroyed a 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition, killing three and wounding four Ukrainian soldiers," he said.