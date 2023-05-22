Russia cooperating with 100+ countries in military-technical sphere — official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia is developing military-technical cooperation with more than a hundred nations, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Monday.

"At the moment, our country is cooperating with more than one hundred nations of the world. The export order portfolio has remained at a level of $50-55 billion over the last several years," Dmitry Shugaev said.

Russia is adhering to the principles of mutual respect and cooperation on the basis of equal rights, abides by international laws and assumed obligations, and does not tolerate meddling in the internal affairs of its partners, threats, blackmail, coercion or restrictions, the director said. "All of the above makes it possible for us to develop cooperation not only with countries sharing views and the foreign policy of the Russian Federation but also with countries under serious western influence," he added.