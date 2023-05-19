Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Combat teams of Russian Grad multiple launch rocket systems struck a Ukrainian army deployment site and an ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Friday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, the teams of Grad multiple launch rocket systems destroyed a militants’ temporary deployment site and an ammunition depot in the settlement of Malinovka," the spokesman said.

The battlegroup’s artillery wiped out two Ukrainian mortar teams near the settlements of Belogorye and Novodanilovka and amassed Ukrainian personnel near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka. The teams of Buk and Strela-10 air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian Furia unmanned aerial vehicles and a Strepet drone, the spokesman reported.