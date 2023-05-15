Ukraine steps up efforts in all areas, but it is not counteroffensive, says DPR head

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Ukraine has stepped up efforts along the entire line of engagement, but it is not yet a counteroffensive announced by Kiev, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"We see activation along the entire line of contact, however, it is not yet the counteroffensive that has been talked about so much. We see that the enemy is trying to probe our positions by conducting reconnaissance by combat in certain areas," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"We had to prepare for this, and, of course, we are ready," Pushilin pointed out.

The topic of a possible counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces has been discussed in the media for several months, with different dates being mentioned. The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously stated that open speculation by Western countries about an impending Ukrainian counterattack confirmed their direct involvement in the conflict.

In late April, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said that the Ukrainian army was globally ready for a counterattack.