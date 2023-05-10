Failure to extend grain deal would hit Ukraine harder than Russia — Turkish politician

ANKARA, May 10. /TASS/. A failure to extend the Black Sea grain deal and a suspension in the operation of the grain corridor would create more problems for Ukraine than for Russia, Ahmet Kamil Erozan, deputy chairman of Turkey’s IYI Parti (The Good Party), told TASS on Wednesday.

Erozan previously worked as an adviser at the Turkish embassy in Moscow and as permanent representative to the OSCE.

"If there is no decision to extend [the deal], this would create problems for Ukraine. It would lose the opportunity to export its products, whereas Russia has no problems with ports," Erozan said.

He noted that the problems concerning vessel insurance and payment for goods that Russia is talking about are "on the conscience of the UN."

Erozan expressed the opinion that following the results of the grain deal negotiations in Istanbul "a decision will be made on an extension," saying that he is "optimistic" in this regard.

Regarding the prospects for getting Turkey’s Ziraat Bank involved in the process of executing grain-related transactions with Russia, the politician thought that a resolution for this issue may be found.

"Ziraat wishes to obtain guarantees that sanctions would not be imposed on it should it take part in such work. I believe that it will receive such guarantees," the politician said.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced the extension of the initiative for 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that a further extension of the deal would depend on the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the lifting of a number of restrictions on supplies, insurance and access to ports. The Turkish side earlier said that Turkey’s state-owned Ziraat Bank may be ready to execute payment transactions for sales of Russian grain and fertilizers.

Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on the extension of the grain deal and the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement on the supply of grain and fertilizers started in Istanbul on Wednesday and will last for two days. The key day of the negotiations will be May 11.