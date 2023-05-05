Russia’s Battlegroup South wipes out Ukrainian ammo depot in DPR

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South has delivered a strike on Ukrainian armaments and hardware amassed in the Aleksandrovka-Kalinovka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"In the Aleksandrovka-Kalinovka operational direction, the artillery unit of the Battlegroup South carried out a fire raid on a temporary deployment position of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the locality of Ochertino. As a result, an ammo depot and roughly 10 Ukrainian troops were eliminated," Astafyev said. "Also, artillery units of the Battlegroup South attacked armaments and military hardware of the 1st battalion of the enemy’s 110th brigade near Avdeyevka," he added.

The battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm howitzer and a car near Belogorovka in the Lisichansk area, Astafyev reported.