NATO’s Ukraine accession policy shows Putin justified to start special operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. NATO is continuing to pursue a policy of pulling Ukraine into the alliance, thereby demonstrating the soundness of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to initiate the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"It’s obvious that NATO continues its policy to take over Ukraine, to pull it into the alliance. This potential threat is something that our president had spoken about long before the start of the special military operation. And, all of this again demonstrates to everybody, who is inclined to think with their head, at least just a little bit, the soundness of the president’s decision to start this operation, based on the interests of Russia and the need to ensure its security," he said.

"We are dealing with an aggressive bloc [NATO], which regards our country as an enemy and encroaches upon the security of our country," Peskov said.