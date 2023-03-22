West to jeopardize security in Europe by shipping depleted uranium shells — DPR head

DONETSK, March 22. /TASS/. By sending depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, the West will jeopardize the collective security in Europe, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin told TASS Wednesday.

"With her statement on shipment of depleted uranium ordnance to Ukraine, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie effectively acknowledged that the West is not merely ready to escalate the conflict to a nuclear one, but is ready to jeopardize its own collective security, including that of European countries. By acting on the side of the Kiev regime, they make no effort to conceal their criminal intentions," Pushilin said.