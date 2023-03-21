Xi Jinping, Zelensky are unlikely to hold phone talks today or tomorrow — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The potential phone talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are unlikely to take place today or tomorrow as the Chinese leader is now busy with his visit to Moscow, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"I know the reaction of the Americans to the possibility of this contact. The Americans said, ‘We understand Mr. President is now busy with the visit to Russia. So, I think that’s what he’s doing. I don’t think there will be talks to Kiev today or tomorrow," Ushakov said.

When asked if Russia believes the potential phone talks between Xi Jinping and Zelensky are important for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Ushakov said: "In this context, the fact of the potential conversation is completely insignificant. I don’t even know if the Chinese side confirmed that (the talks could happen - TASS) or not," he said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Xi Jinping planned to talk with Zelensky following the visit to Moscow. Chinese and Ukrainian foreign ministers had phone talks on March 16, with the Chinese minister expressing readiness to play a constructive role in ending the hostilities and settling the crisis.