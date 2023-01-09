DPR military spokesman points to successful ongoing advance in Maryinka

DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. The First Army Corps of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) continues its successful advance in Maryinka, a spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia told TASS on Monday.

"Service members from the DPR First Army Corps continue their successful advance in the city of Maryinka. The Russian Armed Forces currently control most of the city," he affirmed.

The spokesman emphasized that successful military activities along that part of the line of contact would help reduce the intensity of shelling attacks on the Donetsk districts close to the frontline.

Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said in mid-December that 80% of the city had been liberated. He later highlighted certain progress in that direction, saying that he expected Maryinka to be fully liberated "very soon."

The DPR People’s Militia launched its operation to liberate Maryinka on March 19, 2022.