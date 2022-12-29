‘Descendants of Nazi criminals’: Diplomat slams Latvian, Lithuanian treatment of migrants

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said the tragic situation with migrants in Latvia and Lithuania testifies to the xenophobic nature of the regimes in these Baltic countries.

The diplomat noted in a statement, which said it was released in connection with inhumane treatment of migrants by the governments of those countries, that Doctors Without Borders, a well-known NGO, had said recently that Latvia and Lithuania continued the totally unacceptable policy of forcing migrants out towards Belarus who are seeking refuge in the EU.

"Despite the winter cold, people are forced to stay without shelter or sufficient food supplies for weeks. The brutal steps by Latvian and Lithuanian border guards have caused dozens of severe frostbite injuries and fatalities over the past year," she revealed.

"The tragic situation with migrants is undoubtedly a vivid example of the xenophobic nature of the Baltic regimes that grossly violate human rights standards, which Brussels likes to talk about so much," the diplomat pointed out. "What else can we expect from countries where the descendants and followers of Nazi criminals came to power?" she said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that racial intolerance, misanthropy, discrimination, and disregard for the dignity of national minorities in the Baltic states, which Russia has grown weary from endlessly pointing it out, "have logically resulted in the abuse of defenseless migrants who came to seek a better life in a ‘kind’ and ‘democratic’ Europe.".