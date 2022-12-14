EAEU to calculate trade statistics other than in US dollars — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will start calculating trade statistics in currencies other than the US dollar soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The EAEU is one of the most vigorously developing regional associations. It unites almost 185 mln of consumers, and the total gross income is over two trillion US dollars," Lavrov said. "We are counting in dollars by inertia, although I am sure that will pass off soon," he noted.

The free trade zone agreement with Vietnam and Singapore is already effective, the top Russian diplomat said. "Talks are underway to make an agreement with Iran and Egypt. It is planned to launch official preferential trade negotiations with India, Indonesia and the UAE, Relevant contacts are supported with Israel and a joint task force is active to study the feasibility of making an agreement with Mongolia, one more neighbor," Lavrov added.