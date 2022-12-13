Yield of each bomb planted under Melitopol’s bridge was 15-20 kg of TNT

MELITOPOL, December 13. /TASS/. The yield of each explosive device planted under a bridge near Melitopol is estimated at 15-20 kilograms of TNT, the Zaporozhye Region’s acting governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday.

"According to experts, the yield of each of the two explosive devices was 15-20 kilograms of TNT," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Balitsky said that "this is another mindless act of terrorism aimed at civilians."

"Investigative measures are being taken. Those involved in this act of sabotage are being identified and will be brought to justice," he added.

On Monday, the leader of the movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, said that Ukrainian saboteurs had blown up the pylon of a bridge in the community of Konstantinovka, an eastern suburb of Melitopol.