Russia fully informs Turkey of Ukrainian military’s aggressive behavior — diplomat

ISTANBUL, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow has thoroughly informed Turkey of the Ukrainian military’s aggressive behavior during political consultations in Istanbul, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Monday.

"We thoroughly discussed the developments in Ukraine, Donbass and Russia’s new regions. We tried to provide Turkey with detailed information about the real situation on the ground, highlighting the totally aggressive behavior of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its attacks on civilians in Donbass and other Russian regions. In this regard, it was crucial for us to make Turkey understand the situation that Western media outlets keep distorting, unfortunately. False reports have popped up in large numbers," Vershinin pointed out.

He noted that it was in Istanbul where the last round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations had been held. "You must remember how it all ended, it ended with Ukraine demonstrating aggressive and unconstructive behavior. We, on the contrary, made statements, expressing readiness to hold discussions based on the goals that had been announced during the special military operation," the senior Russian diplomat added.