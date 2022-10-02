Duma speaker says bills on accession of new entities to Russia to be considered on Oct. 3

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The State Duma (lower house) will consider the drafts of constitutional laws on accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions to Russia, as well as on ratification of respective international treaties, at a plenary meeting on Monday, October 3, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in an interview with the host of the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show Pavel Zarubin.

"On Monday we will consider amendments to constitutional law, as well as ratification of international agreements that have been announced, dealing with the development of legal framework, so that each citizen living on the territory of four new entities feels protected, being within the common framework of the law from the viewpoint of both social protection, financial system, and economic space," he said in the program aired on Sunday.