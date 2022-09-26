Mistakes during partial mobilization to be remedied quickly, Kremlin hopes

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that all the mistakes made during the partial mobilization process will be remedied quickly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Indeed, there are instances when [Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] decree [on a partial mobilization] is being violated," the Kremlin official said.

"These instances of non-compliance [by those called up] are being dealt with. We hope that the pace of change will increase, that all the mistakes will be corrected," he stressed.

He noted that "in some regions, governors are actively working on rectifying the situation." "Active and very necessary work is being done both by our journalists and activists of civil organizations and the civil society groups themselves. This is very important," Putin’s press secretary stressed. According to him, "information is being passed on to regional authorities and the Defense Ministry."

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring a partial mobilization in Russia. Peskov reiterated one of the provisions of this document, "that it is precisely the Defense Ministry facilitating this process and, following a decision by the Defense Ministry, the highest officials of the Federation’s entities are responsible for the mobilization process."