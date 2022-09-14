Removing threat to Russia is ‘the best security guarantee’ for Ukraine, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said that Ukraine should eliminate threats to Russia that are emanating from that country if it wants guarantees for its own security.

He said Moscow will react negatively if Kiev’s proposal for international security guarantees for Ukraine, which was released on Tuesday, is ever signed.

"Given the status quo, the current situation, it’s unlikely that anyone can give Ukraine a greater security guarantee than the leadership of that country. The leadership of that country should only take actions that, accordingly, will eliminate the threat to Russia. Kiev knows perfectly well what these actions should be," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president’s office released a draft document titled: The Kiev Security Compact International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations. Under the document, a binding agreement should be signed between Ukraine and the United States, on the one hand, and between the EU and a number of other countries. Despite previously voiced proposals, the document does not envisage either Kiev’s abstention from joining NATO, or a neutral status for Ukraine or Russia’s participation as a security guarantor.