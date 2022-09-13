Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov appointed as new envoy to China — decree

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as the new Ambassador to China, according to the decree, published on the official legal information website.

"[I hereby] appoint Igor Vladimirovich Morgulov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of China," the decree reads.

Another presidential decree relieves Andrey Denisov of this office. Previously, Denisov told TASS that he will soon wrap up his career as the head of the diplomatic mission in China. Denisov served in this office since April 2013.

Morgulov embarked on a diplomatic career with the Foreign Ministry back in 1991. He occupied various diplomatic offices, both in the Ministry’s central apparatus, and abroad (China, the US, Japan). Between 2006 and 2009, he served as a minister-counsellor at the Russian embassy in China. In 2009-2011, he served as the Director of the Foreign Ministry’s First Asia Department. In December 2011, he was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.