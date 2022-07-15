Russia blacklists 384 Japanese lawmakers — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia has blacklisted 384 members of Japan’s House of Representatives (the lower house of parliament), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Following the Japanese government’s move to impose personal sanctions on a large group of members of the Russian Federal Assembly’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament), a decision was made to ban 384 members of the Japanese parliament’s House of Representatives from entering Russia starting on July 14 as they have taken an unfriendly position towards Russia, particularly making groundless accusations against our country with regard to the special military operation in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published the list of sanctioned Japanese lawmakers on its website.