At Madrid summit NATO questioned China’s right to develop — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. By describing China as a threat to its interests NATO at its Madrid summit called into question that country’s right to develop as one of the poles of a multipolar world, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

"What needs to be highlighted is the qualification of China as a threat to the values and interests of NATO. This is a very significant turn," Grushko said at a discussion on the platform of the Valdai international discussion club. "The first question that should be put to the people who authored this wording is this: 'In what region does China threaten NATO’s interests?' The answer is clear. Above all this an indicator that NATO is globalizing and declaring the whole world as a zone of its interests and, in fact, calling into question China’s right to develop as one of the poles of an already established multipolar world."

He explained that NATO in fact "goes beyond its original mandate" of maintaining security in the North Atlantic region.

"This globalist approach is also found in other fragments of NATO documents adopted in Madrid. In fact, NATO declares a crusade against "autocracies". The alliance positions itself as the leading instrument for protecting the interests of the so-called ‘golden billion.’ A NATO-centric security system with the decision-making center in Brussels would be surrounded by a variety of loyal peripheral platforms, such as AUKUS," Grushko explained.